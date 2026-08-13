GHA launches MenB catch-up vaccination programme for students studying abroad

Public Health Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) have launched a Meningitis B catch-up vaccination programme for university students aged 18 to 24 who will be travelling overseas for further education from September.

The programme is open to students travelling abroad to start university or another recognised place of study, as well as existing students returning overseas to continue their studies.

The initiative follows recent outbreaks of meningococcal disease among university students in the United Kingdom, with Public Health Gibraltar highlighting the increased risk faced by young people living in shared accommodation.

The MenB vaccine is administered as a two-dose course, with a minimum interval of four weeks between doses.

Students are being encouraged to receive both doses wherever possible to ensure the highest level of protection.

Current university students will receive a text message offering an appointment at dedicated vaccination clinics at the Primary Care Centre on August 19 and August 21, between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Students waiting for their results in August, or current students who have not received an appointment date, can make an appointment by calling 200 66966 between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Students who are awaiting their results are asked not to call until they have received their A-Level results and have a valid offer to attend their place of study.

Current university students who have not received an appointment by text message are asked to wait until August 17 before calling to arrange an appointment.

The vaccination teams expect to vaccinate approximately 50 to 60 students per hour.

To receive the vaccine, students must bring either a valid university student identification card or an official letter of acceptance. Electronic copies will be accepted.

Students who are not travelling abroad for study purposes are not eligible for the programme, as the increased risk identified by Public Health Gibraltar is associated with university settings and student accommodation.

Students who remain in Gibraltar for four weeks after their first vaccination will be invited to attend a second vaccination clinic.

Those returning to the United Kingdom before their second dose is due will receive written confirmation of their first vaccination so they can complete the course through the NHS.

Students who have already received their first MenB vaccination privately within the previous four weeks are advised to wait until at least four weeks have elapsed before receiving their second dose.

Any student who has received their first dose must bring evidence of the vaccination to their appointment.

Students who are unwell or taking antibiotics on the day of their appointment are asked not to attend and should cancel their appointment using the instructions provided in their text message.

The same arrangements apply to students who are away from Gibraltar on the day of their appointment.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: "Although meningococcal disease is uncommon, it can develop very quickly and have devastating consequences. Recent university outbreaks have demonstrated that students living and studying together are at increased risk."

"We strongly encourage all eligible students travelling overseas for education to take advantage of this catch-up vaccination programme and ensure they receive both doses wherever possible before or during the start of their studies."

The GHA Director General, Dr Paul Bosio, said the GHA was offering the vaccine to students travelling to the UK and elsewhere.

“The GHA is happy to offer this vaccine to all our UK and other overseas students in an attempt to protect them. We urge all student to take advantage of the Meningitis B vaccination programme before they leave Gibraltar.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said the programme had been introduced following advice currently being given to university students in the UK.

“This initiative has been taken following the advice that is currently being given to UK university students. Where possible, HMGoG will always support any programme to help protect our community.”

Further information is available in the FAQs published by Public Health Gibraltar.