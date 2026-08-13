Sharon Graham re-elected as Unite general secretary

Sharon Graham has been re-elected general secretary of the Unite union.

She won 68,694 votes compared with 31,130 for the only other candidate, Unite official Simon Dubbins.

Ms Graham said: “It’s an honour to be re-elected by Unite members to serve as their general secretary.

“This decisive victory is a powerful mandate to continue change. The trust that members have placed in me will be fully repaid as we step up our focus on delivering for workers.

“Together we have already achieved a huge amount in the last five years.

“My second period of office will continue to be marked by a relentless focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of workers. It will always be members over ministers and the workplace over Westminster.

“We will continue to deliver much-needed reform to our union. It is my mission to build the industrial and political power required to better-serve the working-class.

“Workers face many challenges in a changing world, from AI to decarbonisation and rising global tensions. Unite will be at the forefront of a stronger collective rooted in the working class.”