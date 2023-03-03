GHA launches new appointments system for children

A new dedicated primary care appointment system for children and young people up to the age of 16 will be available as from Monday at the Children’s Health Centre.

Appointments can be made by calling a new dedicated appointment line 20063636 from Monday to Friday, with calls between 8:15 am and 11am for on the day appointments and between 11am and 3pm for advanced appointments.

“Weekend and Public Holiday clinics will continue to run from the Primary Care Centre and appointments on these days can be made by calling 20052441 between 9:30 am to 11 am or 4:30pm to 6pm,” the GHA said in a statement.

“Parents still have the option of booking a named GP or joint appointments at the Primary Care Centre.”

This is a primary care led children’s service not a specialist or emergency service, the GHA said, adding that for urgent clinical concerns call 111 and, in an emergency, use the Accident and Emergency Services.

GHA’s Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan said: “I would like to thank the clinical and non-clinical staff from the PCC who have worked to deliver this new initiative.”

“It is another example of the GHA responding to feedback we will monitor the service as it is introduced and evaluate the impact that it has on the GP service for children and the adult services in the PCC.”