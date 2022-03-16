Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Mar, 2022

GHA launches ‘no excuse for abuse’ campaign

By Chronicle Staff
16th March 2022

The GHA on Wednesday launched a poster and social media campaign with a message of “there is no excuse for abuse”.

This campaign comes in support of the GHA’s zero tolerance policy towards aggressive language and behaviour directed towards staff and patients.

“The campaign highlights the very real impact that aggressive language and behaviour has on staff and on their ability to deliver the best possible service to patients,” the GHA said in a statement.

GHA’s Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, said: “All GHA staff have the right to do their life-saving work in a safe environment.”

“This emotive campaign powerfully demonstrates the real human impact that aggressive language or behaviour has on them, and on their ability to do their jobs to deliver the best possible service to patients.”

“The GHA will strongly enforce its zero tolerance policy.”

“All incidents will be followed up appropriately and the RGP will be called if necessary.”

“There is no excuse for abuse.”

