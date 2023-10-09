GHA launches seasonal flu and Covid-19 vaccine campaign

The GHA will begin to administer its annual seasonal flu as from today and will soon launch its Covid-19 booster vaccination programme.

This year the GHA will be administering the vaccines on separate dates.

As from Monday October 9 the seasonal flu vaccine will be offered at the Primary Care Centre between 1pm and 4.30pm and from 5:00pm until 7:20pm, Monday to Friday.

Those entitled will be called for an appointment.

The vaccines will also be offered as a walk-in vaccination clinic between 9am and 3:50pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Weekend walk-in slots will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

“The seasonal flu vaccine will be available to anyone aged over 50 years old, anyone with a long-term health condition or anyone who has significant contact or caring responsibilities for someone with a long term health condition, pregnant women, health and care workers and anyone living long term in a residential care setting such as ERS,” the GHA said.

“The children’s intranasal seasonal flu program will be delivered as usual through schools and anyone eligible who is over 12 years old can also attend the PCC walk in sessions.”

The GHA will soon announce when the Covid-19 vaccines are available and these will be offered to the same groups, the GHA added.

Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “We would like to remind the public of the importance of the seasonal flu vaccine, as it can prevent the spread of this virus and protect those most at need.”

“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 vaccines will not arrive in Gibraltar in time to be given at the same time as the flu vaccine.”

“I would like to remind people that both vaccines are safe and encourage those eligible to have them.”

For his part, Consultant Microbiologist, Dr Nick Cortes, said: “We would like to remind people that if they test positive for Covid-19 and have a long-term health condition, please call 111 for a clinical assessment to see if you are eligible for antiviral medication.”

“This is important because it will reduce illness severity and prevent hospitalisations.”