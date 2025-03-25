GHA mobile offers health checks and guidance across Gib

The GHA Mobile Health Unit began operating across Gibraltar’s districts on Tuesday, starting at Casemates Square.

The service offers Well Person Clinics to members of the public aged 16 and over.

The programme aims to provide immediate health checks and offer guidance on nutrition and general wellbeing.

Medical histories will be reviewed alongside smoking and alcohol consumption to determine whether further assessment by a GP is needed.

Tests will include cholesterol, triglyceride levels and diabetes screening.

Advice will also be available on bowel screening for those over 60, breast screening for women over 40, and cervical screening for women over 25.

All assessments will be followed up with results and, where required, dietary advice.

The Mobile Health Unit will be staffed by registered nurses and nursing assistants.

Director of Nursing, Sandie Gracia, said: “Our excellent team of registered nurses and nursing assistants provide the first line of clinical defence for patients in the GHA.”

“This innovative project will take them to the heart of the community to carry out key tests to members of the public in our endeavour to promote greater awareness about the importance of regular health checks.”

“The deployment of the Mobile Health Unit to engage with the public at Casemates and other locations will serve to put that message across.”

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “This is a magnificent initiative as we will be taking our high-quality medical services out of the hospital and into the community, to give people immediate access to healthcare at their doorstep, and thus greater personal control and independence in the management of their own well-being and health.”

“We are also keen to provide advice so that people understand health risks and make the type of responsible choices that can keep them healthy and out of hospital.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am delighted to be launching this new service. I strongly encourage members of the public to take advantage of this opportunity and visit the Mobile Health Unit.”

“This initiative not only promotes healthier lifestyles but also helps detect potential health concerns at an early stage, reducing the burden on hospital services in the long term.”

“The Government is committed to expanding accessibility to our health service, and we look forward to seeing this initiative grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community in the coming weeks and months.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez visited the unit in Casemates on Tuesday.