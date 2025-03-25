Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA mobile offers health checks and guidance across Gib

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2025

The GHA Mobile Health Unit began operating across Gibraltar’s districts on Tuesday, starting at Casemates Square.

The service offers Well Person Clinics to members of the public aged 16 and over.

The programme aims to provide immediate health checks and offer guidance on nutrition and general wellbeing.

Medical histories will be reviewed alongside smoking and alcohol consumption to determine whether further assessment by a GP is needed.

Tests will include cholesterol, triglyceride levels and diabetes screening.

Advice will also be available on bowel screening for those over 60, breast screening for women over 40, and cervical screening for women over 25.

All assessments will be followed up with results and, where required, dietary advice.

The Mobile Health Unit will be staffed by registered nurses and nursing assistants.

Director of Nursing, Sandie Gracia, said: “Our excellent team of registered nurses and nursing assistants provide the first line of clinical defence for patients in the GHA.”

“This innovative project will take them to the heart of the community to carry out key tests to members of the public in our endeavour to promote greater awareness about the importance of regular health checks.”

“The deployment of the Mobile Health Unit to engage with the public at Casemates and other locations will serve to put that message across.”

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “This is a magnificent initiative as we will be taking our high-quality medical services out of the hospital and into the community, to give people immediate access to healthcare at their doorstep, and thus greater personal control and independence in the management of their own well-being and health.”

“We are also keen to provide advice so that people understand health risks and make the type of responsible choices that can keep them healthy and out of hospital.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am delighted to be launching this new service. I strongly encourage members of the public to take advantage of this opportunity and visit the Mobile Health Unit.”

“This initiative not only promotes healthier lifestyles but also helps detect potential health concerns at an early stage, reducing the burden on hospital services in the long term.”

“The Government is committed to expanding accessibility to our health service, and we look forward to seeing this initiative grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community in the coming weeks and months.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez visited the unit in Casemates on Tuesday.

Most Read

Local News

ID card ticketing system set for bus users

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Local News

Full planning application filed for former Rooke site on Queensway

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Brexit

CM and Garcia attend London talks amid hopes for end to treaty uncertainty

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Local News

RIBA recognised project shines light on deep-rooted Irish Town migrant flows

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Features

Grieving couple raises funds for cold cot at St Bernard’s to support bereaved families

Sun 16th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt publishes draft law banning use of mobiles phones in school

25th March 2025

Local News
GibSams launches new face-to-face listening service

25th March 2025

Local News
Commissioner highlights policing challenges as 21 officers join force

25th March 2025

Local News
Full planning application filed for former Rooke site on Queensway

24th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025