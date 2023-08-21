Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

GHA nears completion of cannabis medicine prescription training

By Brian Reyes
21st August 2023

The Gibraltar Health Authority is in the final stages of a training programme to enable medical practitioners to prescribe cannabis medicines that could benefit cancer patients. The GHA has engaged with an external specialist to provide training the prescription of medicinal cannabis products and has completed the first phase of the programme. The second phase...

