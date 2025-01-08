Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Jan, 2025

Local News

GHA opens Internal Audit department

By Chronicle Staff
8th January 2025

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez recently visited the GHA’s newly created Internal Audit Department, which aims to enhance operational efficiency across the GHA and, in turn, drive cost savings where possible.

The new office will be led by Terence Chichon, an accountant and auditor with extensive experience in financial oversight. Mr Chichon was recruited following a full recruitment process.

The role of the new department will be to conduct comprehensive reviews of the GHA’s financial operations and processes, without losing focus on the expanding needs of patients and the community.
“I am honoured to take on the role of Head of the Internal Audit Department of the GHA, an institution critical to our community's well-being. With over two decades of experience in conducting thorough and impactful audits, I am committed to identifying opportunities to achieve operational improvements and deliver sustainable cost saving initiatives,” said Mr Chichon.

“My goal is to work collaboratively with the team and other GHA staff to ensure that resources are optimised to deliver the highest quality of care to patients."

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, added that he the GHA were delighted to welcome Mr Chichon to the GHA team “as his professional skills will serve us well to strengthen our organisation’s financial position.”

“We look forward to his contribution at the helm of the new Internal Audit Department and building up a good working relationship that will be of benefit to the GHA and ultimately to the services we provide for our patients.”

For her part Arias-Vasquez, added that since she was elected, she has been keen to establish greater efficiency within the GHA, without affecting patient services.

“I am optimistic that the internal audit office will assist in this endeavour. This is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and driving cost savings, where possible, across the organisation,” she said.

“The GHA is a huge organisation, with a very large budget. With our new audit office, the GHA will now be better placed to ensure that there is minimal waste across the organisation and that the taxpayer receives the maximum value for money.”

“I was delighted to have visited the new office recently and look forward to working closely with the GHA and Mr Chichon in the coming weeks and months.”

