GHA pays tribute to former medical director Dr Michael Maskill

The Gibraltar Health Authority has expressed its condolences following the death of former consultant in general medicine and medical director Dr Michael Maskill, who served the organisation for over three decades.

Dr Maskill joined the GHA in 1981 and remained until his retirement in 2014, during which time he was described as a central figure in the organisation and a mentor to many colleagues.

In a statement, the GHA said he had been “an exceptional professional” whose “dedication, integrity, and unwavering commitment set a standard for us all”, adding that his impact had been felt across the organisation and the wider community.

“It was with great sadness that I heard of the passing of Dr Mike Maskill,” GHA Director General Dr Paul Bosio said.

“Many years ago, I had the great pleasure and privilege of working for Mike at the old St Bernard’s Hospital as a young medical student during a summer elective. Even during those formative years, he left a great impression on me as a wonderful diagnostician but even more so, as a caring and empathetic doctor and human being.”

“Beyond that brief crossing of paths, I know he positively touched the lives of thousands of patients and colleagues alike during a remarkable career totally dedicated to the service of his patients.”

“He leaves behind a proud legacy and genuinely made a lasting impression on our health service and larger community. He will be sadly missed and on behalf of the GHA, I extend our sincere condolences to all his loved ones and many friends.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, also paid tribute to Dr Maskill’s contribution to healthcare in Gibraltar.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr Michael Maskill,” Ms Arias-Vasquez said.

“His remarkable dedication to the health and wellbeing of our community over more than three decades has left a lasting mark on our health service.”

“Dr Maskill’s expertise, compassion, and commitment to patient care set a standard of excellence that inspired colleagues and comforted countless patients and their families.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working with him. His legacy will continue to be felt across our healthcare system and beyond.”