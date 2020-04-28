GHA personnel pay tribute to colleagues on Workers’ Memorial Day

Frontline workers at the Gibraltar Health Authority paid tribute on Tuesday to colleagues in the UK who died during the Covid-19 crisis, holding a minute’s silence outside St Bernard’s Hospital on Workers’ Memorial Day.

Staff from all areas of the GHA were joined at midday by the Minister for Health, Paul Balban, as they stood on the hospital steps in a solemn mark of respect, and ensuring social distance in line with public health guidelines.

They also laid white wreaths honouring healthcare workers who had made the ultimate sacrifice caring for their patients.

A bugler played the Last Post as part of the tribute and later Amazing Grace was played on bagpipes.

The start and end of the minute’s silence was marked by sirens from a GHA ambulance that had been adorned with a rainbow as a sign of hope for better times after the pandemic.

Wreaths were laid too in the lobby of the Gibraltar Parliament, in a tribute led by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and attended by a small number of dignitaries.

The tributes in Gibraltar coincided with similar solemn acts of remembrance across the UK, where workers who lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic were remembered with a nationwide silence.

People across the UK paused for a minute in sombre tribute to the sacrifice made by those on the front line, in roles ranging from doctors and nurses to carers, cleaners, porters and bus drivers.