Mon 14th Mar, 2022

GHA praises two nurses who retire after decades of service to community

By Chronicle Staff
14th March 2022

The GHA on Monday congratulated District Nurses Anne Marie Hemmi and Dominic Roman on their recent retirements, praising their professionalism throughout decades of service to this community.

The nurses dedicated 36 and 43 years respectively in service of nursing in Gibraltar.

Clinical Nurse Manager Suzanne Romero said: “The District Nurse team is continuously at the frontline serving our community providing a robust and comprehensive service in extremely difficult and stressful circumstances, especially for the past two years since the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Their workload has increased substantially over the years and I only have words of praise and gratitude for this group of professional nurses who work over and above their call of duty.”

“Both Anne Marie and Dominic have served the community with compassion and professionalism.”

“They will be dearly missed by their colleagues and patients. Congratulations to both for a well-deserved retirement.”

The Director of Nursing, Sandie Gracia, added: “Anne Marie and Dominic have dedicated their lives to the Nursing profession.”

“They have each made a significant contribution not only through their roles, but also as individuals who have given so much to the GHA and, indeed, to Gibraltar as a whole.”

“I’d like to sincerely thank them for their lifetime of service and wish them a long and happy retirement.”

The Director General of the GHA, Patrick Geoghegan, also had words of praise for the two nurses.

“We should be all proud of Anne Marie and Dominic for serving their community collectively for 79 years,” he said.

“This is a remarkable achievement and shows true dedication not just to the nursing profession but to the people of Gibraltar.”

“I wish them health, happiness and enjoyment on their retirement and a very big thank you on behalf of the GHA.”

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, added: “My heartfelt thanks and congratulations go to Anne Marie and Dominic on their retirement from their careers.”

“They are each role models for those who follow in their footsteps.”

