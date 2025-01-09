Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jan, 2025

GHA publishes advice on dealing with personal trauma

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
9th January 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority has published a leaflet with advice on coping with personal trauma, offering strategies for well-being, resources for children, and guidance on when to seek professional help.

The leaflet comes after the recent fire at Mid-Harbours Estate, and includes the action that can be taken to improve well-being and help prevent longer-term difficulties.

The guidance focuses on managing the short-term effects of trauma and confirms if a person has been involved in or affected by a traumatic event, it is normal to experience emotions such as fear, anxiety, anger, fatigue, or intrusive thoughts, which typically lessen over time.

It noted that research highlights the importance of community connections and support from family, friends, and peers in managing these feelings. Helpful strategies include sharing emotions at a person’s own pace, listening to others, engaging in enjoyable activities, and maintaining daily routines to promote well-being.

However, it also advised to seek professional help by contacting the GP or calling 111 if these feelings become overwhelming, disrupt your life, or persist beyond four weeks.

The document also contains additional UK Government links to resources and other guidelines on how to support children and young people who have been involved in traumatic episodes.

Director General, Kevin McGee, noted that persons who have been directly involved in traumatic incidents or have been affected by them may struggle when dealing with feelings of distress.

“Practical, emotional and social support from friends, family, peers and colleagues can be a very powerful ally in helping to manage these difficult experiences,” he said.

“The leaflet we have published is a good first port of call for persons facing such circumstances as it contains valuable information and assistance.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, acknowledged that traumatic experiences can have a devastating emotional impact and that the adoption of coping strategies, including knowing when to seek help can be very useful in preventing any longer term difficulties and overcoming the variety of consequences related to these experiences.

“The leaflet the GHA have published today contains helpful and insightful advice compiled by mental health practitioners locally and in the UK that can be applied to traumatic experiences,” she said.

The leaflet is available at https://www.gha.gi/wp- content/uploads/2025/01/Coping-After-A-Traumatic-Event.pdf

