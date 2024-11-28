Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Nov, 2024

GHA react to Unite industrial action planned at St Bernard’s Hospital

Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Chronicle Staff
28th November 2024

The GHA stated it regrets Unite the Union's week-long strike at St Bernard’s Hospital over a pay allowance dispute, emphasising that significant progress has been made on other issues and urging continued dialogue to minimise patient and community impact.

Close to 100 Unite the Union members from GHA industrial grades will strike as from Friday over unresolved disputes on pay, conditions, and safety.

The strike action will see picket lines at St Bernard’s Hospital commence at 8am on Friday and will end at 7.59am on Friday, December 6 members will return to work normally at 8am on this day.
In a statement the GHA said it believed there has been constructive dialogue with Unite and a number of longstanding issues were resolved.

Out of nine items discussed, four have been resolved, two are in process of being resolved and three remain outstanding, said the statement.

Of the outstanding issues the most significant relates to a claim for an additional allowance of 10% of basic pay.

GHA Director General, Mr Kevin McGee, stated that the Union has proceeded with industrial action despite on-going discussions which have proved constructive in resolving a number of outstanding issues.

“Despite exhaustive discussions and meetings with Unite we have not been able to reach agreement on their significant pay claim. We have worked closely with them to resolve a number of issues that have been long-standing for years,” said Mr McGee.

“It is regrettable that although we have made significant concessions Unite feels it is appropriate to take industrial action.”

“We are now doing everything in our hands to ensure that the hospital remains clean and we mitigate any infection control issues that may arise from this industrial action.”

“I would call on Unite to work closely with us so our patients and the wider community are not unduly affected.”

"Unite are aware that we remain ready for continuous discussions to try and resolve this dispute."

