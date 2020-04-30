Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Apr, 2020

GHA remembers fallen NHS colleagues on Workers’ Memorial Day

By Chronicle Staff
30th April 2020

International Workers’ Memorial Day, on Tuesday, saw the GHA remember those who have lost their lives at work, or as a result of work-related injury and disease.

This year International Workers’ Memorial Day, was different, as the Gibraltar Government and the Gibraltar Health Authority remembered those healthcare staff and all other key workers who have tragically lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, Coronavirus was the International Workers’ Memorial Day theme.

“We take time on Workers’ Memorial Day to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by so many workers during this pandemic and to remember those who have sadly lost their lives,” the Minister for Health Paul Balban said.

“We also wish to thank all those who continue to do vital work at great risk to themselves. This tribute is extended to all workers whose lives have been lost, and today we also remember their families.”

“The minute's silence allows us all to pay tribute to the sacrifice made of so many workers during the pandemic.”

“As we come together in remembering those who have lost their lives, we also reach out in support of those who are experiencing grief.”

Director of Nursing Services Sandra Gracia added the coronavirus pandemic affects every worker, regardless of the sector in which they work or their workplace.

“It affects us all,” she said.

“Globally, there are tens of thousands of workers who have died.”

“Many more have fallen ill and many are continuing to go to work each day risking their lives for others.”

She added: “I am grateful and humbled by those staff at the Gibraltar Health Authority and Care Agency who attend to their duties and have the needs of patients and those they offer care and support to, at the centre of all that they do.”

“The silence, in sharp contrast to the applauding roars of the 8pm tributes made to essential workers from homes and balconies each evening, is a respectful silence, a touching reminder of the risks that essential workers run as they keep us safe. This simple demonstration of respect is in response to those who have paid the very highest price, our nation salutes them in our gratitude.”

Professor Ian Peate, Head of the School of Health Studies, added the GHA ad also paid respects to health and social care students across the world.

“We will never forget the contribution and efforts that these students made as they worked and studied with the determined aim of making a difference,” he said.

