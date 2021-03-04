Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA resumes breast cancer screening programme

By Chronicle Staff
4th March 2021

The GHA has resumed its breast cancer screening programme and is ramping up to full capacity having stepped down from the major incident posture during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GHA’s breast screening team have begun to offer rescheduled appointments to all those whose appointments were cancelled due to Covid-19 St Bernard’s Hospital was focused on its response to the virus.

“We are delighted to once again be inviting patients back for the breast screening programme,” said consultant breast radiologist Dr Marcela Zagurova.

“I strongly encourage all women to attend their appointments and ask anyone over the age of 40 who has never been contacted for a mammogram to register with us.”

Women who are over the age of 40 will be contacted for an appointment.

Anyone who is over the age of 40 and who has never had a mammogram is strongly encouraged to register with the breast screening team at 20072266 Ext 2214.

The GHA’s breast screening team are aware that some women are concerned about swollen lymph nodes as a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine showing up on mammograms.

The GHA strongly encourage all women to attend their screening appointments, even after recently receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, when you will be asked some relevant questions.

The Consultant Breast Radiologist will investigate anything abnormal in relation to lymph nodes seen on the mammogram in depth on an individual basis.

This process aims to prevent unnecessary delays for patients.

“It is important that the GHA has immediately recommenced the breast cancer screening programme in our hospital,” said the Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento.

“As we begin to restart regular clinical activity and catch-up with the backlog caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is now more important than ever to stick to our medical appointments.”

“We must all do our part to ensure the precious and valuable time of our medical professionals is not wasted.”

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Brexit

Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Local News

As vaccination programme enters final phase, Govt develops ‘Covid passport’ app

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Local News

Carer accused of stealing jewellery worth £130,000 remanded in custody

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Local News

Govt offers advice after G-reg cars impounded at border over VAT rules

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK opens up £500,000 funding for Gib, replacing EU programmes lost after Brexit

4th March 2021

Local News
Library reopens just in time for World Book Day

4th March 2021

Local News
RGP announces promotions

4th March 2021

Local News
Application for Gorham’s monument filed with Town Planner

4th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021