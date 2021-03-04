GHA resumes breast cancer screening programme

The GHA has resumed its breast cancer screening programme and is ramping up to full capacity having stepped down from the major incident posture during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GHA’s breast screening team have begun to offer rescheduled appointments to all those whose appointments were cancelled due to Covid-19 St Bernard’s Hospital was focused on its response to the virus.

“We are delighted to once again be inviting patients back for the breast screening programme,” said consultant breast radiologist Dr Marcela Zagurova.

“I strongly encourage all women to attend their appointments and ask anyone over the age of 40 who has never been contacted for a mammogram to register with us.”

Women who are over the age of 40 will be contacted for an appointment.

Anyone who is over the age of 40 and who has never had a mammogram is strongly encouraged to register with the breast screening team at 20072266 Ext 2214.

The GHA’s breast screening team are aware that some women are concerned about swollen lymph nodes as a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine showing up on mammograms.

The GHA strongly encourage all women to attend their screening appointments, even after recently receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, when you will be asked some relevant questions.

The Consultant Breast Radiologist will investigate anything abnormal in relation to lymph nodes seen on the mammogram in depth on an individual basis.

This process aims to prevent unnecessary delays for patients.

“It is important that the GHA has immediately recommenced the breast cancer screening programme in our hospital,” said the Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento.

“As we begin to restart regular clinical activity and catch-up with the backlog caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is now more important than ever to stick to our medical appointments.”

“We must all do our part to ensure the precious and valuable time of our medical professionals is not wasted.”