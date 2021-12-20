GHA reverses decision to end gynaecologists’ contracts

The GHA has reversed its decision to end the contracts of three gynaecologists, Unite the Union said on Monday.

The union’s GHA members had been in dispute with the GHA over the decision, which Unite said highlighted job insecurity affecting many workers in the authority.

The GHA had cited the clinical concerns in announcing its initial decision but Unite rejected this and said it was no coincidence that the three gynaecologists were all approaching four years’ service with the GHA, at which point they would be able to seek a declaration of permanency of employment under the fixed-term worker regulations.

The GHA has not yet commented on its decision to row back and allow the gynaecologists to continue working, a move that follows negotiations with Unite.

“This successful outcome has been brought about by the strong collective stance initially taken by Maternity staff and further supported by 98.4% of Nursing staff who have taken selective industrial action in support of their colleagues in Maternity and due to concerns of unfair contractual practices across nursing and beyond, longstanding unresolved departmental issues, political micromanagement by the Ministry of Health and concerns over continuity of care,” said Sam Hennessy, Regional Officer for Unite the Union.

“This outcome is not just positive for staff but for members of the community who deserve and need a high level of service.”

“Our members on the frontline in healthcare were able to recognise that the initial decision by the employer to proceed with the non-renewal of contracts was to be highly detrimental to the service and that going forward a more collaborative approach must be taken with clinicians, not politicians taking the lead on operational matters in the GHA.”

“Unite the Union would like to thank groups that expressed solidarity for members taking action on this issue such as No Shame, Baby Steps and all those in the community who signed the change.org petition.”

“The Union sees this is a positive step in the right direction but recognises many equally important matters remain without progress and will continue to support members continuing to take selective industrial action.”