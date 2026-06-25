GHA rolls out enhanced BSL interpreting service for deaf patients

The Gibraltar Health Authority has introduced an enhanced British Sign Language remote interpreting service aimed at improving communication accessibility for deaf patients across its healthcare facilities.

The new Convo BSL service uses QR codes to provide direct access to interpreters and replaces the previous system, which required the use of a dedicated device.

According to the GHA, the enhanced service offers near-instant interpreter connection times, improved video quality and 24/7 availability. The QR code system also provides greater flexibility by removing the need for advance booking of specialist equipment.

The service has also been extended to GHA ambulances, allowing paramedics to connect with BSL interpreters during emergency callouts.

The move is intended to ensure deaf patients receive communication support from the first point of contact with healthcare services.

“I would like to thank Daniel Romero and his team for this great disability support initiative which strengthens accessibility for deaf persons in a manner that meets their healthcare needs and also improves their clinical safety,” GHA Director General Dr Paul Bosio said.

“This is a significant step forward in our support for these service users.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, added she was delighted to see the rollout of this enhanced system to greatly assist communication accessibility for deaf patients in Gibraltar.

“This service has been introduced through a collaborative effort between the GHA Neurodevelopment and Disability Support Office and the Government’s Supported Needs and Disability Office,” she said.

“In keeping with our policy, these teams continue to advance accessibility, reduce communication barriers and ensure that all patients receive dignified, inclusive care.”