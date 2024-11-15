Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

GHA set to deploy mobile unit to Casemates in support of World Diabetes Day

By Chronicle Staff
15th November 2024

The Gibraltar Health Authority [GHA] will be deploying its community Mobile Health Unit to Casemates on Saturday from 9am to 2pm in support of World Diabetes Awareness Day.

Nursing staff will be at hand throughout the morning to provide information, advice, screenings and support to those affected by diabetes.

The public are invited to attend to learn about this serious medical condition.

The Diabetic Association will also be in attendance.

“We are keen to raise awareness about this disease and how it impacts individuals and their families in the community,” said the GHA Director Kevin McGee.

“An important element of our presence at Casemates on Saturday will be to provide information regarding prevention and disease management strategies.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said that it is through education and healthy lifestyle habits that there can be a reduction in the number of persons diagnosed with diabetes in Gibraltar.

“Initiatives such as these will help drive the message that prevention is essential and that every individual can play an important part in this,” she said.

