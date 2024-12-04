Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Dec, 2024

Local News

GHA settles for £400,000 with patient who lost leg

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
4th December 2024

The Gibraltar Health Authority has reached an out of court settlement for £400,000 with a man whose leg had to be amputated below the knee. The man was aged 67 in 2019 when he sought medical attention for a foot sore caused by diabetes. He claimed there was a delay in providing him with timely...

