GHA stresses zero tolerance policy after drive through incident

GHA has stressed its zero tolerance policy on abusive behaviour after there was an incident at the Covid-19 drive through which saw police intervention.

The GHA’s Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, has stamped down on this behaviour highlighting that the GHA will continue to take action to ensure the safety of its staff.

This follows an incident at the Covid-19 drive through on Monday when staff members were verbally abused and intimidated by a member of the public.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police, whose officers attended the scene.

“I have made it very clear that the GHA won’t tolerate bad behaviour of any nature directed towards GHA staff,” GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, said.

“There is an official complaints policy for anyone who wishes to air their concerns or grievances and I can assure the public that any matter raised will be followed up with a full investigation.”

“However, anyone who acts aggressively towards or threatens GHA staff in any way will face consequences.”

“On this occasion, the RGP were rightly involved, the individual was removed from the area and an arrest was made.”

“The GHA will continue to take this course of action in order to protect its hard working staff.”