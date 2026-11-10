GHA supports prostate cancer awareness event and urges men to know the signs

The Gibraltar Health Authority will support Prostate Cancer Gibraltar at an awareness event in John Mackintosh Square on Saturday, November 14, encouraging men to recognise possible symptoms and speak to their GP if they have concerns.

The GHA Mobile Health Unit will be at the square from 9am to 2pm as part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Day.

The GHA said prostate cancer, particularly in its early stages, may cause no symptoms.

Changes that should prompt a discussion with a GP include needing to urinate more frequently, particularly at night, increased urgency to urinate, difficulty starting to urinate or straining, a weak or interrupted urinary stream, difficulty completely emptying the bladder, blood in the urine and new problems getting or maintaining an erection.

The GHA stressed that these symptoms do not necessarily mean someone has prostate cancer and can be caused by other conditions, but persistent or unexplained changes should not be ignored.

“If you notice something that is not normal for you, contact your GP for advice. GHA support on the day The GHA Mobile Health Unit will provide an opportunity for people to speak privately with a healthcare professional about prostate health, possible symptoms and their individual circumstances. The Mobile Health Unit will provide an opportunity for people to speak privately with a healthcare professional about prostate health, possible symptoms and their individual circumstances,” said a statement from the Government.

Where clinically appropriate following consultation, a PSA blood test may be offered.

The GHA said PSA testing was not, on its own, diagnostic of prostate cancer and was not the primary purpose of the awareness event.

Anyone experiencing symptoms or concerned about changes is being advised to speak to their GP regardless of whether they have had a PSA test or the result.

Consultations on the Mobile Health Unit will be by pre-booked appointment only to allow sufficient time for each consultation and minimise waiting times.

Appointments can be booked through the Primary Care Centre appointment line on 200 52441 on November 10 and November 11 between 11am and 3pm.

Patients will then be allocated an appointment time for November 14, with walk-in appointments not guaranteed on the day.

The GHA's Director General, Dr Paul Bosio, said: “The GHA is pleased to support Prostate Cancer Gibraltar in raising awareness and encouraging conversations about prostate health. The message is simple: know what is normal for you, do not ignore changes, and speak to your GP if you have concerns.”

Minister for Health Gemma Arias-Vasquez said, “Prostate cancer does not always come with warning signs, so do not wait until something feels wrong. Take charge of your health and remember that early detection can make all the difference.”