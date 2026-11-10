Azopardi says GSLP’s ‘dynastic succession’ seeks to retain ‘enormous influence’ for Picardo

Opposition leader Keith Azopardi accused Chief Minister Fabian Picardo of a “transparent political manoeuvre” to retain influence after leaving the GSLP leadership by clearing the way for Gemma Arias-Vasquez to succeed him as party leader.

In a party-political broadcast on GBC on Monday night, Mr Azopardi said Mr Picardo had publicly identified Mrs Arias-Vasquez as his preferred successor in September 2023, before she had acquired any ministerial experience.

He claimed a potential challenge from Nigel Feetham had been “swiftly stifled”.

Mr Azopardi predicted Mrs Arias-Vasquez would take over without a contest, describing her as Mr Picardo’s “old friend and Hassans colleague”.

“Part of the plan is a dynastic succession that will keep him protected and retaining enormous influence in Gibraltar,” Mr Azopardi said.

He said Mrs Arias-Vasquez might distance herself from some of Mr Picardo’s decisions in the coming weeks and that the current GSLP leader and his supporters would back that approach as the party’s best chance of staying in power.

“In taking over, Ms Arias-Vasquez will make seemingly meaningful, but ultimately cosmetic changes,” he said.

“She will pretend to embody change, rather than the obvious continuity she actually represents.”

Mr Azopardi cited Mrs Arias-Vasquez’s support for the Government motion on the former Principal Auditor as one example of her record in government, describing the motion as “an onslaught on a respected civil servant and on democracy”,

He also took issue with her decision to stand by Mr Picardo after the McGrail Inquiry.

“She chose to back, not sack Mr Picardo when he was found to have acted in a grossly improper way and attempted to interfere in a criminal investigation,” Mr Azopardi said.

“By her own conduct owning and condoning the improper action too.”

Mr Azopardi used the broadcast to call for tighter controls on conflicts of interest and greater scrutiny of how public money is spent.

He said the GSLP had “a broken approach to public accountability” and that Mrs Arias-Vasquez would not be able to fix that or secure the independence of institutions that the Government itself had “attacked when decisions were inconvenient”.

“The hand-picked Ms Arias-Vasquez, who will be crowned without a real contest, comes from the same conflicted cabal, and perhaps that is precisely why she was hand-picked,” Mr Azopardi said.

“Because the GSLP has never taken risks with internal democracy by allowing a contested leadership election.”

“Because Mr Picardo would not take risks when seeking to retain influence.”

“Because she is his protégé, and she will support and protect him.”

“Because she is proud of her GSLP legacy and what has gone on. This is obvious from everything she has said and done.”

“So while we will undoubtedly be served up the pretence of something different, it will be only playing to the gallery.”

“The same personalities protecting each other and their conflicted cabal of interests trying to secure dynastic control of power and your money, to continue governing in the same opaque, undemocratic way.”

Mr Azopardi said that “whatever the glossy roll-out of a new era”, the GSLP’s actions in the coming weeks would amount to “a carefully stage-managed attempt at deception”.

He said Gibraltar instead needed “a real break” from the past 15 years of GSLP/Liberals government to deliver “fairness and good governance”.

“Real accountability and transparency with your money,” he said.

“Not opaque transactions of millions of pounds through a series of unaccountable structures.”

“An end to waste, abuse and corruption, through robust controls that crack down on special interests, trafficking of influence and conflicts of interest.”

Mr Azopardi’s intervention on GBC drew a response from the GSLP late Monday night, in the form of a statement issued by party chairman Pepe Baldachino.

“The time will come for our new party leader to set out their own vision, priorities and ambitions for Gibraltar,” he said.

“Our AGM will be held on 1 December, after which the public will have the opportunity to judge our new party leader on their actions, decisions and, above all, what they deliver for Gibraltar and its people.”

“Keith Azopardi’s comments suggest that he is already concerned about what a new GSLP leader may bring to the political landscape.”

“Perhaps he should allow the new leader the opportunity to set out their own position before rushing to conclusions.”