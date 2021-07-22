GHA to issue new Covid-19 certificates in NHS format

The Gibraltar Health Authority will be issuing Covid-19 certificates in the same format as the NHS Covid pass letter, the Gibraltar Government said.

The certificate carries security features such as silver foil printed logos, micro lettering and

fluorescent ink.

In addition, a portal has been set up where any third party can verify the authenticity of the certificate with the use of a bar code.

“We are also working closely with the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to ensure that countries recognise Gibraltar’s new vaccination documents as a valid form of demonstrating one’s Covid-19 vaccination status,” a press statement from No6 Convent Place said.

“It is important to note that the system currently in place for vaccination certificates issued by Public Health Gibraltar is now discontinued and replaced with this process.”

The Government said all applications for these certificates will made online on vaccines.egov.gi and those persons that are unable to apply online may attend the Gov.gi Customer Services centre at 323 Main Street during office hours.

Anyone seeking this support will require to bring their passport and GHA number in order to complete the application.

The certificates will be issued by the Post Office at its Main Street branch, and those wishing it to be delivered to their home may optfor this service or attend the Post Office for collection. Passport or ID Card will be required for collection.

The Government recommends that people register with ePost in order for this process to be expedited.

People can register for ePost on epost.egov.gi.

“The certificates are an interim solution pending the development of an App, which is similar to the NHS Covid Pass,” the Government said.

“This work has been done in conjunction with the UK's Department of Health and

Social Care and NHSx.”

“The UK has agreed that Gibraltar can link to the NHSx Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) signing server as soon as it is made available, meaning that when our Covid Vaccine App is live, the QR code on our App will be serviced by the UKs PKI solution, verifying its authenticity.”

“When the UK completes its interoperability agreement with the EU, Gibraltar will

also benefit from this arrangement.”