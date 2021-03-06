GHA to study long-Covid

The Gibraltar Health Authority is calling on the public to help its research into long-haul Covid by sharing information on their post-Covid health state.

The GHA is asked anyone who has been infected with Covid-19, whether with severe, moderate or mild symptoms, to take part in a research effort.

The research will analyse the mid and long term health effects from Covid-19 infection in the local community.

This research is being carried out in collaboration with a global Covid-19 follow-up working group of international clinicians and scientists.

“We would like to invite you to participate if you have previously tested positive for Covid-19,” the Government said.

The research follows a festive surge in cases and as a result there are some locally who continue to live with the effects of Covid months later.

“Participation will involve the completion of anonymous surveys at three monthly intervals,” the Government said.

“Your responses will be used to inform our understanding of long-Covid in Gibraltar and our plans to protect our community from Covid-19 going forward.”

“Invitations to participate in this research will be made via telephone and subsequently by email where we will explain the project to you in detail.”

“Please help us to understand the full impact Covid-19 has had on our community.”