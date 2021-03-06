Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 6th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA to study long-Covid

Pic: Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2021

The Gibraltar Health Authority is calling on the public to help its research into long-haul Covid by sharing information on their post-Covid health state.

The GHA is asked anyone who has been infected with Covid-19, whether with severe, moderate or mild symptoms, to take part in a research effort.

The research will analyse the mid and long term health effects from Covid-19 infection in the local community.

This research is being carried out in collaboration with a global Covid-19 follow-up working group of international clinicians and scientists.

“We would like to invite you to participate if you have previously tested positive for Covid-19,” the Government said.

The research follows a festive surge in cases and as a result there are some locally who continue to live with the effects of Covid months later.

“Participation will involve the completion of anonymous surveys at three monthly intervals,” the Government said.

“Your responses will be used to inform our understanding of long-Covid in Gibraltar and our plans to protect our community from Covid-19 going forward.”

“Invitations to participate in this research will be made via telephone and subsequently by email where we will explain the project to you in detail.”

“Please help us to understand the full impact Covid-19 has had on our community.”

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Brexit

Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Local News

UK opens up £500,000 funding for Gib, replacing EU programmes lost after Brexit

Thu 4th Mar, 2021

Local News

As vaccination programme enters final phase, Govt develops ‘Covid passport’ app

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Over 41,000 Covid vaccinations administered in Gibraltar, as programme enters final stages

5th March 2021

Local News
Operator of AM Ghent fronts £1.5m for oil spill clean-up, court told as Captain fined £20,000

5th March 2021

Local News
Methane likely cause of ship explosion in Bay of Gibraltar, China’s Maritime Safety Agency says

4th March 2021

Local News
UK opens up £500,000 funding for Gib, replacing EU programmes lost after Brexit

4th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021