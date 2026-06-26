GHA unveils plaque to commemorate the legacy of John Diaz  

A plaque to commemorate the memory and legacy of campaigner John Diaz was unveiled by Minister for Health Gemma Arias-Vasquez this week outside the Urology Clinic in St Bernard’s Hospital.

Mr Diaz, who passed away in 2019, was the founder member and former chairman of the Prostate Cancer Support Group, the precursor of the charity Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

A GHA statement described how he worked tirelessly in the community to increase awareness of a disease that has been described as “a silent killer” as it has no symptoms in the early stages.

The unveiling was attended by Mr Diaz’s family members, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar members and trustees, and GHA Director General Dr Paul Bosio.

In their final will and testament Mr Diaz and his wife Evelyn, who passed away last year, donated £20,000 to the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar charity.

The donation will continue to fund GHA projects aimed at further improving services for patients.

Mr Diaz received the Gibraltar award and the Mayor’s award for his charitable work in 2019.

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Chairman Joe Holliday explained that the charity wanted to formally recognise the work done by Mr Diaz over the years, highlighting the importance of early detection and the simple PSA blood test “that can save lives.”

“John did outstanding work at a time when not enough importance was given to the disease within the health service,” Mr Holliday said.

“He was instrumental in laying the foundations of what has been achieved, increasing general awareness in the community and persuasively arguing the case for the GHA to appoint a full-time urologist.”

“He was always available to support patients with words of encouragement and continued driving the charity forward right to the end.”

GHA Director General Dr Paul Bosio added that is very fitting that the GHA should be recognising the extraordinary work of Mr Diaz who did so much to raise awareness of this disease in Gibraltar.

“For many years, men were reluctant to have conversations about this as it was considered a taboo subject,” he said.

“Thanks to John and his group, there has been a cultural shift and now men are encouraged to open up and talk about symptoms as early detection is indeed vital."

Ms Arias-Vasquez called Mr Diaz an indefatigable campaigner for prostate cancer patients in Gibraltar.

“The plaque is our way of recognising his notable legacy and thanking him for everything that he did,” she said.

“It is largely thanks to him that men over the age of 50 understand the importance of early detection. He also played a leading role in forging the strong partnership we have with Prostate Cancer Gibraltar today.”

“His family should be extremely proud of all he achieved.”