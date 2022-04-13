GHA urges vaccine uptake as 4,500 doses set to expire in June

Some 4,500 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will expire this June, with the Gibraltar Health Authority urging the public of all ages to take up the vaccine.

The GHA said it will offer fourth doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to all age groups, following its successful rollout to the over 60s and high-risk cohorts.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said the GHA has not identified any safety concerns related to the rollout of fourth doses to the remainder of the population who may wish to take it.

“Gibraltar has Covid-19 vaccines available and it is sensible to offer these to anyone who wishes to take a fourth dose for added protection,” Dr Carter said.

“I encourage all those who wish to take a fourth dose to arrange an appointment as soon as possible, before the end of June.”

The GHA currently has approximately 4500 doses in storage that are due to expire at the end of June.

Dr Carter advised that these should be made available to all those under the age of 60 who wish to receive a fourth dose.

“Whilst infection in this cohort is not currently resulting in significant disease, a fourth dose may give added protection over and above that offered by the booster (third dose),” the GHA said.

Vaccine clinics are operational Monday – Friday, from 2pm to 8pm, except on public holidays. A further clinic is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 from 8am to 8pm. To book an appointment, please call 200 66966.