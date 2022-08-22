GHA welcomes Director of Finance

Charles Patron has been appointed as the new Director of Finance for the Gibraltar Health Authority.

The GHA Director General Professor Patrick Geoghegan welcomed him into the role.

Mr Patron has a wealth of financial and accounting experience, working in the professional and commercial sector.

He “will be an asset to the GHA in supporting them with their transformational agenda,” said a statement from the GHA.

Mr Patron will be based with the Director General and other Executive Team members at St Bernard’s Hospital.

Mr Patron said: “I am grateful to have been given this opportunity to form part of the Executive Team at the GHA during this important period of transition”.

The GHA statement added that Mr Patron believes that making the GHA more financially efficient can only lead to the development and enhancement of the health service, without losing focus on the expanding needs of GHA patients and Gibraltar’s Community.

“I’m delighted to welcome Charles to his new role as Director of Finance. His wealth of expertise will be an invaluable asset as we Reset, Restart and Recover to deliver the best possible service to our patients,” said Prof Geoghegan.