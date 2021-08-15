GHB call for national honours nominations

The Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) has called for nominations for national honours, with the Board set to meet, under the Chairmanship of the Governor, in October.

The Board will consider nominations for the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022 and the Gibraltar Award, which is awarded by the GHB and announced coincident with the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2022.

“Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people, from any section of the Gibraltarian Community, who have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar,” the GHB said.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Friday, October 1, 2021 on a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Nomination Proforma for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

“Nominations can be submitted by anyone,” the Board said.

A copy of the FCDO Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained from The Convent entrance on Main Street or from the GHB Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fcdo.gov.uk

Up to two letters of endorsement from those with a personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service should support nominations.

Nominations will be considered by the GHB for the following honours – albeit nominations should not recommend someone for a specific award as this is decided by the GHB:

Companion of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) and Commander of the British Empire (CBE). This is awarded for having made a most prominent, distinguished and decisive contribution/service up to international level within a certain field or discipline, a contribution/service that has led to the enhancement of life/outcomes for the Gibraltarian community up to international level.

Officer of the British Empire (OBE). This is awarded for having made a most prominent, distinguished and decisive contribution/service at National level within a certain field or discipline, a contribution/service that has led to an all-encompassing enhancement of life/outcomes for the Gibraltarian community.

Member of the British Empire (MBE). This is awarded for having made a most distinguished and decisive contribution/service at local level within a certain field or for discipline, a contribution/ service that has led to the enhancement of life/outcomes for the Gibraltarian community.

British Empire Medal (BEM). This is awarded for a most distinguished and decisive ‘hands-on’ contribution/service at a local level within a certain field or discipline, a contribution/service that has led to the enhancement of life/outcomes for the Gibraltarian community.

Gibraltar Award (GA). This is awarded for a most distinguished and decisive ‘hands-on’ contribution/service at a local level within a certain field or discipline, a contribution/service that has led to the enhancement of life/outcomes for the Gibraltarian community.