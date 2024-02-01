GHS Green Gibraltar Campaign aims to make Gibraltar greener and happier

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society (GHS) is excited to launch the Green Gibraltar Campaign.

Over the next few months, they will be holding talks and activities aimed at promoting a greener, healthier Gibraltar.

“Gibraltar is a densely populated country, urban greening has many benefits other than changing the look of our city, it can help transform the city to help benefit the people as well as nature,” said a statement from the GHS.

When trees are planted it create vibrant green spaces.

We’re not just making our surroundings beautiful, but we’re building havens for wildlife, cleaning our air, and fostering healthier, happier communities, the GHS added.

The GHS is asking, “Do you have a corner of your garden crying out for some love? Does your office courtyard yearn for a splash of colour? Is your community space begging for a makeover?”

It’s Green Gibraltar Competition is your chance to turn that space around and win £500, to make “Gibraltar a greener” and over all happier place.

“So whether you’re an experienced gardener or a complete newbie ready to get your hands dirty, get involved and join in the fun,” the GHS statement added.

Visit their recently refurbished website www.gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com for more information.