Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHS Green Gibraltar Campaign aims to make Gibraltar greener and happier

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
1st February 2024

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society (GHS) is excited to launch the Green Gibraltar Campaign.

Over the next few months, they will be holding talks and activities aimed at promoting a greener, healthier Gibraltar.

“Gibraltar is a densely populated country, urban greening has many benefits other than changing the look of our city, it can help transform the city to help benefit the people as well as nature,” said a statement from the GHS.

When trees are planted it create vibrant green spaces.

We’re not just making our surroundings beautiful, but we’re building havens for wildlife, cleaning our air, and fostering healthier, happier communities, the GHS added.

The GHS is asking, “Do you have a corner of your garden crying out for some love? Does your office courtyard yearn for a splash of colour? Is your community space begging for a makeover?”

It’s Green Gibraltar Competition is your chance to turn that space around and win £500, to make “Gibraltar a greener” and over all happier place.

“So whether you’re an experienced gardener or a complete newbie ready to get your hands dirty, get involved and join in the fun,” the GHS statement added.

Visit their recently refurbished website www.gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com for more information.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian ‘Twin Springs Glamping Retreat’ owners featured on Channel 4's ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Spain says treaty ball is in UK court, but is it really?

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Local News

Cash figures ‘doctored’ after physical count of bank’s reserve, fraud trial hears

Tue 30th Jan, 2024

Local News

More excavation work in Trafalgar Cemetery as search for Simon Parkes continues

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Brexit

Spanish Govt seeks PP support for ‘vitally important’ Gib treaty

Mon 29th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
70 bags of wet wipes, and counting

1st February 2024

Local News
Govt and Opposition clash over financial scrutiny and accountability

31st January 2024

Local News
Govt says it stopped ‘overtime malpractice’ highlighted by Principal Auditor

31st January 2024

Local News
More excavation work in Trafalgar Cemetery as search for Simon Parkes continues

31st January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024