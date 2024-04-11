Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Apr, 2024

GHT unveils 'Chronicles in a Glass' gin set

By Chronicle Staff
11th April 2024

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has launched a Heritage Gin set ‘Chronicles in a Glass’ in collaboration with local gin distillery Spirit of the Rock.

The set contains three 5cl bottles of Gin, inspired by various periods in the Rock’s history; Moorish Castle (Just Juniper Gin), The Great Siege (Jaco/GORDON’s) and Rosia Bay (Plymouth Style Gin).

“The new This collaboration aims to celebrate the indomitable spirit of Gibraltar,” said a statement from the trust.

“Crafted with care by experts at Spirit of the Rock and inspired by the strength that persevered though centuries, each bottle captures the history, innovation, and the unyielding character of the Rock.”

The set is presented in a tin, with an information card on the three periods. Artwork on the labels feature sketches by Naomi Fa.

“The curated gin set is not just a collection of spirits; it’s a journey through time, capturing the resilience, innovation, and enduring spirit of Gibraltar across centuries,” the statement continues.

“Each bottle tells a unique story, inviting you to savour the flavours and relish the historical tapestry of the Rock, making it the perfect gift, souvenir, or keepsake.”

The sets are available to purchase from The Gibraltar Heritage Trust Gift and Bookshop and Spirit of the Rock Distillery at 8 George’s Lane or their duty-free shop, after security in Gibraltar International Airport.

