Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine

Johnny Bugeja

By Cristina Cavilla
27th July 2020

Anyone travelling from Gibraltar to the UK should not go to Spain in the 14 days prior to their departure if they want to avoid having to quarantine on arrival. Gibraltar itself is currently exempted from the UK’s quarantine measures, but passengers flying to the UK will be required to disclose whether they have been...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Estate agent fined £5,000 over anti-money laundering obligations

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Local News

Transport sector reinvents itself and braces as tourism business dries up

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

MoD confirms £10m contract for new Gibraltar Squadron vessels

Sat 25th Jul, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 will change Gibraltar’s mainstay tourism audience

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Kim’s top reads book review

28th July 2020

Local News
Rock to stay locked on August 1

27th July 2020

Local News
McGrail was ‘invited to retire’, Parliament told

27th July 2020

Local News
Opposition probes Govt on alleged £18,000 monthly retainer to former minister

27th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020