Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine
Anyone travelling from Gibraltar to the UK should not go to Spain in the 14 days prior to their departure if they want to avoid having to quarantine on arrival. Gibraltar itself is currently exempted from the UK’s quarantine measures, but passengers flying to the UK will be required to disclose whether they have been...
