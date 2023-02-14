Gib airport faces further disruption as UK union ballots NATS members for strike action
Air traffic control services at Gibraltar International Airport could be hit by strike action as members of the UK’s Public and Commercial Services Union [PCS] declared a dispute over pay. PCS represents assistants and medical staff who provide essential support services to air traffic controllers, and without which the airport cannot operate. The dispute is...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here