Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib avoids heatwave, but temperatures set to rise next week

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st July 2022

A long spell of easterly winds and levanter has seen Gibraltar avoid the heatwave affecting Western Europe, according to MeteoGib.

“Earlier this week saw the heatwave extend North into France and the UK, bringing the UK a short burst of exceptional heat and sending records tumbling with the first 40C recorded, and hottest spot reaching 40.3C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire,” Stephanie Ball, Chief Meteorologist at MeteoGib, said.

“Meanwhile, here on the Rock, a long spell of Easterly winds/ Levanter meant that we escaped the heatwave affecting Western Europe, although a brief break to a Westerly flow on Tuesday did bring us our hottest day of the year so far reaching 30.7C.”

According to Ms Ball long spells of Levanter are not unusual for summer and while temperatures over inland Spain have soared into the 40Cs, temperatures in Gibraltar have been mostly pegged back to 26 to 28C due to the flow off the Alboran.

“While Levanter made a return [on Wednesday], the current forecast shows that winds may switch Westerly early next week bringing warmer temperatures and which could nudge above 30C again,” she added. 

Most Read

Local News

Vox MP ordered to pay £20,000 damages for libelling Chief Minister

Wed 20th Jul, 2022

Local News

Plane diverted as runway closes due to unexpected staff shortage

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

Problem with power station electricity supply triggers Rock-wide outage

Wed 20th Jul, 2022

Local News

A year after opening, ‘unprecedented’ demand sees St Martin’s already at capacity

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

DPC debate highlights absence of holistic plan for Devil’s Tower Road

Tue 19th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GibAir employees vote in favour of industrial action

21st July 2022

Local News
SNAG and Govt clash over St Martin’s School capacity concerns

21st July 2022

Local News
Art prints to fundraise for Med Steps challenge

21st July 2022

Local News
Chief Petty Officer awarded Royal Navy Engineer of the Year

21st July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022