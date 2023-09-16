Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 16th Sep, 2023

Gib Bank cycle for Morocco

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
16th September 2023

Staff members of the Gibraltar International Bank were outside Morrions on Saturday pedalling their way on two static bikes to a target of £2,000 for victims of the recent earthquake in Morocco.

The money will be given to the Gibraltar Red Cross.

The event was organised by Kevin Gonzalez and Tracy Wahnon from the bank.

“Because of the recent events in Morocco, with the earthquake more than 2000 people have been killed. There's over 2000 people in hospital, and they are in dire need of health, support ad rebuilding absolutely everything,” said Mr Gonzalez.

Ms Wahnon explained that at the bank they do charity events and they try to do anything they can do to help and raise monies for or to have a good cause and whoever need that is. “And we thought that this deserves it,” she said.

The team started cycling at 10am and continued until 5pm. Initially they had a target of £1,000 but surpassed that quickly and by early afternoon were forecasted to raise £2,000.

