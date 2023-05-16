Gib-based Lottoland on track for 18m customers as it marks 10 years in operation

Gibraltar-based gambling operator Lottoland is on track to reach 18 million customers as it marks a decade this month of offering worldwide lotteries to people across the globe.

The online lotto betting operator was first launched in 2013 and originally began with seven employees and just a handful of lotteries available to its customers.

Over the past 10 years, the business has grown to include over 400 employees, and more than 35 lottos, including the US jackpots MegaMillions and Powerball.

It is active in 15 markets across the globe, rolls out over 50 new games per month, offers bets on over 500,000 sporting events, and most recently launched KenoGo in Australia.

Nigel Birrell, Group CEO at Lottoland said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating ten years of Lottoland this year. The past decade has been a whirlwind and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see the business go from strength to strength.”

“We have a fantastic team of people at Lottoland that continually drive us forward and find new and exciting ways for customers to engage with lottery in a safe, enjoyable atmosphere.”

“It’s a testament to them that we are expecting to welcome our eighteen millionth customer this year!”

Through its international lotteries, Lottoland has awarded multi-million-pound prizes to its customers, including a world-record £79m pay-out on the EuroJackpot to Christina, a cleaner from Berlin.

The prize marked the world’s largest online gaming win when it was awarded in 2018.

In 2020, Lottoland launched the first of its charitable products, the Win-Win Charity Lottos, which along with accompanying charity scratchcards has raised extra funding for organisations including the Blue Cross for Pets, DSPCA, Hospice UK, Irish Red Cross and the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association.

Last month Lottoland announced a significant milestone in its journey to net-zero after planting 2.7 million trees.

The company was the first gambling company to achieve carbon neutral status and sign The Climate Pledge.

Mr Birrell added: “Looking back at the last 10 years, it’s great to see everything we have achieved as a team, even when we have had some large obstacles thrown in our way.”

“Looking forward, we’re all excited about the next chapter of our journey and continuing to grow and deliver exciting, innovative products for our customers.”