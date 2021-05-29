Gib celebrates Birmingham inaugural flight

The water canon salute was held for the second time this week as Eastern Airways inaugural flight from Birmingham flew into Gibraltar yesterday evening.

The new service will be operating twice a week, all year long, on Mondays and Fridays and flown with Embracer E170 and E190 jets.

This follows the first service flight from Southampton that flew in on Monday.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, was at the airport to welcome the flight, along with teams from Gibraltar International Airport and the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Arriving passengers were presented with Visit Gibraltar branded gifts and they were greeted by a performance by the Gibraltar Re-enactment Society.

Mr Daryanani said: “I’m delighted to see the return of a service from Birmingham.”

“This destination has always been a popular one for Gibraltar, showing very strong demand when operated previously.”

“This new service has been made possible through my untiring efforts to deliver new airlines and destinations for Gibraltar and shows the Government’s unprecedented commitment to this task.”

“Our tourism and business communities will no doubt welcome the service and we look forward to welcoming many visitors from Birmingham and the airport’s catchment area.”