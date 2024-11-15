Gib delegation engages in key discussions at 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney

A Gibraltar delegation attended the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney, actively participating in discussions on key global issues, elections, and constitutional reforms, emphasising the importance of Gibraltar’s equal representation within the Commonwealth.

While there they also engaged in a range of workshops.

These sessions included critical topics such as security and support for women parliamentarians, human rights protection, artificial intelligence in parliament and digital innovation resilience and growth in small jurisdictions, disabilities and access to politics and elections, gender and national climate planning and retention of women in parliaments.

The delegation met with counterparts from the British Islands and Mediterranean Region (BIMR) and attended the Small Branch Conference, where they took part in electing a new Chairperson.

Gibraltar was also represented at the 8th Commonwealth Women’s Parliament (CWP) Conference and the General Assembly, where delegates participated in electing a new Chairperson for the CPA Executive Committee. Furthermore, they contributed to discussions and voted on adopting a new non-charitable constitution for the CPA.

Head of the Gibraltar delegation, Leslie Bruzon, emphasised the importance of Gibraltar's active participation in these conferences, saying “the Commonwealth represents a diverse network of 56 nations with around 2.245 billion people.

“With over 700 Parliamentarians present, it’s essential for Gibraltar to have its voice heard on an equal footing with all other members,” he said.

He also noted the significance of cross-parliamentarian representation by traveling alongside John Reyes, Clerk of the Gibraltar Parliament, and Joelle Ladislaus, Shadow Minister for Health and Justice.