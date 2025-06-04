Gib delegation in London for treaty meeting

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia are in London for continuing negotiations on a treaty to secure the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.

The Gibraltar delegation includes the Attorney General Michael Llamas, the Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez and the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels Daniel D’Amato.

“This is part of the ongoing contact at all levels between the different parties,” No.6 Convent Place said in a short statement.