Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Gib delegation in London for treaty meeting

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2025

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia are in London for continuing negotiations on a treaty to secure the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.

The Gibraltar delegation includes the Attorney General Michael Llamas, the Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez and the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels Daniel D’Amato.

“This is part of the ongoing contact at all levels between the different parties,” No.6 Convent Place said in a short statement.

