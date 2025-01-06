Gib faces ‘deep changes’ with or without treaty, Garcia says

Gibraltar’s relationship with Spain and the wider EU will undergo “deep changes” with or without a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said in a New Year message, adding a deal was “the best outcome” and that the alternative “does not bear thinking about”.

In the message, Dr Garcia said the Gibraltar Government remained committed to reaching an agreement but would not accept anything that overstepped long-established red lines.

“Needless to say we would have had a treaty by now had we folded and given in to every demand made by the other side,” Dr Garcia said in the message.

“We are not here to give Gibraltar away nor to surrender anything which may have a fundamental bearing on the things which are most dear to us. That is simply not going to happen.”

Dr Garcia said the treaty negotiation, and parallel planning for the possibility of a ‘no deal’ outcome, had dominated his work as a government minister since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The Deputy Chief Minister has from the outset been a core member of Gibraltar’s negotiating team alongside Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Attorney General Michael Llamas.

He described the negotiation as “complex and difficult” and subject to “ups and downs” as the four parties involved in the talks – the UK, Gibraltar, the EU and Spain – tried to agree the terms of a framework for Gibraltar future relations with the bloc.

That, he added, “should not come as a surprise”.

“There will be occasions when positions come closer together only to subsequently move further apart,” Dr Garcia said.

“Anyone with experience of international multilateral negotiations of this kind will know that they can be a roller-coaster ride.”

“Indeed, often all it takes to block progress is something as simple as one party taking a step back on something which they had previously agreed to.”

Dr Garcia said the Gibraltar Government “firmly” believed that the best outcome for Gibraltar was a treaty, adding it remained committed to securing a deal.

But he said too that there were “well known red lines we are not prepared to cross”.

“Those who mistakenly believe that we will succumb if they apply pressure at the last minute do not know the government and the people of Gibraltar and have certainly learnt nothing from our history,” Dr Garcia said.

And he added: “The truth is that in some areas Spain has done little to build confidence and trust.”

“It is perfectly understandable, when faced with incursions, vetoes and inconsistent behaviour at the border, that many people in Gibraltar will have genuine concerns about what the future may bring.”

“The point is that there will be deep changes to the way we interact with the European Union in general and with Spain in particular whether or not there is a successful treaty outcome.”

“Things will be different whatever happens.”

“However, there is no doubt that a treaty will certainly make the full transition to life outside the EU far smoother for everyone, particularly in relation to the movement of persons.”

Dr Garcia said the work done by Gibraltar and the UK to prepare for a ‘no deal’ outcome had underscored “the stark challenge that Gibraltar will face in many quarters”.

“There are a series of mitigation measures in place and in the pipeline which are designed to cushion the impact of no treaty,” he said.

“However, it must be clearly understood that such measures can only be provided in areas for which we are responsible and which fall within our control.”

Gibraltar, he said, would be “as prepared as we can be” in that scenario, and would adapt to any new reality.

Elsewhere in the message, Dr Garcia reflected on the EU’s plans to introduce automated immigration controls at all its external borders, including the border between Gibraltar and Spain.

The new system, known as the Entry Exit System [EES], was due to have entered operation last November but was delayed to this year.

There is no start date as yet but the EU envisages a phased implementation period.

The system will require all people crossing the border to undergo biometric checks and managing its impact will be “a major challenge for everyone”.

If a treaty is agreed, Gibraltar residents would not have to go through EES controls despite being non-EU nationals.

If no treaty is agreed, Gibraltar would reciprocate with similar controls on this side of the border, including installing “a battery” of e-gates.

“There are detailed plans for the installation of a battery of e-gates to provide for the simultaneous processing of more persons on entry into Gibraltar,” Dr Garcia said.

“This is what Spain has done on their side as part of the European Union’s electronic Entry Exit System, or EES.”

“In the event of no treaty, the policy decision has already been taken to proceed with electronic gates here as well.”

See full New Year message.