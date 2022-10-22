Gib fines for money laundering and counterterrorism should be ‘more dissuasive’, FATF chairman says
Gibraltar has to “increase the dissuasiveness” of the fines issued by its supervisory bodies as it completes “a short, targeted action plan” to address issues identified by the Financial Action Task Force, the chairman of the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog said in a press conference on Friday. There was no update during...
