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Fri 26th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Gib hit by another blackout

By Chronicle Staff
26th June 2026

Gibraltar was hit by another territory-wide power cut on Friday afternoon.

Power was lost just after 2pm, causing disruption to many businesses during the lunchtime period.

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority apologised for the outage and said it would provide an update as soon as possible.

But at 3.15pm, there was still no news as to what had caused the blackout or how long it would take before power was restored.

The BA service to Gibraltar was diverted to Malaga. While the air terminal had power, air traffic control did not.

“A territory-wide power outage in Gibraltar is currently affecting operations at RAF Gibraltar/Gibraltar International Airport,” the MoD posted on X, urging passengers to contact their airline for flight information.

“Flights will resume as soon as possible.”

A session of Parliament due to start at 2.30pm was adjourned to 3.30pm in the hope power would be restored by then.

Gemma Arias Vasquez, the minister with responsibility for power supply, was in middle of answering her questions and was asked to make a statement when Parliament resumed.

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