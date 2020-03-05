Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Mar, 2020

Gib hit by flight Europe-wide flight cancellations over virus fears

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
4th March 2020

British Airways and EasyJet yesterday cancelled hundreds of flights due to a drop in demand as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak across Europe, leaving some travellers to and from Gibraltar scrambling to change travel arrangements. Earlier this week British Airways announced it had grounded more than 400 flights from ‪March 16-28‬ between London and...

