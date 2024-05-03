Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib Int Bank fraud alert

By Chronicle Staff
3rd May 2024

Gibraltar International Bank is alerting its customers to a scam going around the Rock at present.

“Our customers are being targeted by phone calls and WhatsApps from UK phone numbers purporting to be from the Bank’s fraud team,” said a spokesperson for the bank.
“They are asking customers to divulge sensitive information over the phone.”

The bank are asking its customer to get in touch with them if they think they have been targeted or if they have any concerns. This can be done by calling +350 200 13333 or sending an email to notify@gibintbank.gi

Most Read

Local News

Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Brexit

Foreign Office minister says UK ‘steadfast’ on treaty red lines, as MPs warn of ‘significant diminution’ of sovereignty

Wed 1st May, 2024

Features

Gib-Welsh singer songwriter Caitlin goes ‘Gold’

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Brexit

Suggesting treaty will undermine British sovereignty is ‘abhorrent’, CM says

Wed 1st May, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar and UK ministers discuss Treaty work and contingency planning

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Rif mountain football tournament

3rd May 2024

Local News
Third Youth Symposium held

3rd May 2024

Local News
With more information, GPA may have adopted different path over McGrail resignation

2nd May 2024

Local News
Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

2nd May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024