Gib Int Bank fraud alert

Gibraltar International Bank is alerting its customers to a scam going around the Rock at present.

“Our customers are being targeted by phone calls and WhatsApps from UK phone numbers purporting to be from the Bank’s fraud team,” said a spokesperson for the bank.

“They are asking customers to divulge sensitive information over the phone.”

The bank are asking its customer to get in touch with them if they think they have been targeted or if they have any concerns. This can be done by calling +350 200 13333 or sending an email to notify@gibintbank.gi