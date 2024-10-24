Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Gib investigation into Eastern beach shooting ‘remains open’

Police assisted by military personnel are pictured searching Eastern beach after a violent incident in which two Spanish customs officers were injured. Photo courtesy of GBC.

By Brian Reyes
24th October 2024

An investigation by Gibraltar authorities into the shooting incident on Eastern beach in February 2023 is still ongoing, Parliament was told yesterday, after the Opposition asked questions following news some of those involved were being prosecuted in Spain. Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, questioned Chief Minister Fabian Picardo after a Spanish judge last...

