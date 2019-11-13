Gib MEP leads UK Lib Dems in European Parliament

Gibraltar MEP Caroline Voaden has been elected as the new leader of the UK’s Liberal Democrats in the European Parliament.

Ms Voaden was voted in yesterday to head up the 16 British Lib Dem MEP delegation.

She represents the South West, including Cornwall, and Gibraltar in the European Parliament.

“I am honoured to have been chosen by my colleagues to lead the Liberal Democrat delegation in the European Parliament,” said Ms Voaden.

“As long as we remain in Europe, I want to carry on the important work the EU does to improve the economy and society in all member states, including Britain.”

In her new role, she will also represent the party in the Renew Europe political group, which includes liberal/centrist political parties such as France’s En Marche.

Prior to the 2019 EU elections, the Liberal Democrats had one MEP, Catherine Bearder, in the European Parliament.

In the 2019 vote, the Lib Dems won 16 seats across the UK and this autumn Ms Bearder stepped down from her role as leader of the Liberal Democrat Delegation.

“Catherine has done a fantastic job since returning to Brussels in May with 15 colleagues, after a long five years as the only Liberal Democrat MEP. I want to thank her for everything she did as leader of the Liberal Democrat Delegation. I look forward to carrying on representing a liberal, progressive political vision in Europe for as long as possible,” said Ms Voaden.

Jo Swinson, Leader of the Liberal Democrat party said: “I am delighted that Caroline has been chosen as the new leader of the Liberal Democrat delegation.”

“The European Elections showed that the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain, and in this general election we are the only national party campaigning to stop Brexit.”

“Liberal Democrat MEPs are doing a fantastic job in the EU and I am planning for them to be serving in Europe for their full five-year term at least.”

Ms Voaden lives in the South West with her husband and two grown-up daughters. A former journalist for Reuters, she became active in politics after the 2016 EU Referendum.

“I have always considered myself to be a European. I have lived and worked in six EU countries and have spoken five languages over the years. I became politically active because of the EU Referendum and will be fighting a strong campaign to keep Britain in the EU," she said.

“I joined the party to fight Brexit and I represent a growing force in British politics. The election of 16 Liberal Democrat MEPs in May 2019 is proof of our strength as the biggest, strongest party of Remain in the UK.”

“We were elected on a mandate to stop Brexit and will do all we can to help our colleagues win seats right across the country on December 12.”

“I look forward to working with all my colleagues in Renew Europe. I will also be supporting Jo Swinson and Lib Dem MPs in Westminster to stop Brexit and keep the UK firmly in the European Union.”