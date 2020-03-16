Gib Museum to create virtual museum as it closes to the public

The Gibraltar National Museum will be creating a virtual museum on its social media pages while it shuts down to the public following Covid-19 concerns.

The Museum and Europa Advance Battery Observation Platform have closed their doors to the public.

The measures form part of Gibraltar Government's measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, the public areas at the Gibraltar National Museum and the Gorham’s Cave Complex Observation Platform at Europa Advance Battery will be closed with immediate effect.

All other public functions, such as guided tours and school group visits, are also suspended, the government announced today in a statement.

"In order to maintain its educational and public information role the Gibraltar National Museum intends to increase its social media presence, thereby creating a virtual museum for the public to enjoy," the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

"The non-public areas of the museum will continue to function as normal, with any necessary precautions as seen appropriate by its management and always taking on board public health advice as issued by the government."