Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Gib named ‘Rising Star’ destination in British Airways report

By Chronicle Staff
21st February 2025

The Minister for Tourism with responsibility for Commercial Aviation, Christian Santos, welcomed the publication of the British Airways Holidays 2025 Travel Trends Report, which identified Gibraltar as a ‘Rising Star’ destination based on holiday package searches on their website this January.

On a recent visit to Gibraltar International Airport, Mr Santos met staff working across all areas and thanked them for their work, which has a significant impact on the overall tourism product that Gibraltar offers, said a statement from the Government.

He also took the opportunity to speak to travellers using the airport about their experiences.
According to British Airways, searches for holiday packages to Gibraltar on their website are up 17% in January 2025 compared to the same period last year.

“The Gibraltar International Airport staff do an incredible job ensuring travel, for both locals and tourists, is as seamless and as pleasurable as possible,” said Mr Santos.

“The behind-the-scenes work done, to include logistics, health and safety, and security, is the backbone of a successfully run facility of this scale.”

“It was a pleasure to speak to the people who work so diligently to create a positive first and lasting impression to the thousands of visitors that use our airport every year to come to Gibraltar.”

