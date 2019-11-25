Gib parliamentarians attend Westminster seminar

Two members of the Gibraltar Parliament, Vijay Dayarnani, Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport and Marlene Hassan Nahon together with the Clerk to the Parliament Paul Martinez will be attending the 68th Westminster Seminar that is being held in London this week.

This seminar is being organised by The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK) and will be attended by over 70 Commonwealth parliamentarians and clerks.

Delegates from all regions of the Commonwealth will come together to take part in the weeklong knowledge sharing programme, exploring various aspects of parliamentary democracy.

Delegations from Canada, Jamaica, Tasmania, The Gambia and Malta will be amongst the participants, with over 32 Commonwealth legislatures expected to attend.

Alongside contributions from current and former UK parliamentarians and clerks, delegates from Sri Lanka, Uganda and New Zealand will also give their insight into the role of a parliamentarian in the Commonwealth.

The Seminar will also touch on current events in the UK looking at how these have impacted on the work of parliamentarians, and include a visit to the historic Guildhall for a day focussed on local governance structures.