Fri 6th Dec, 2019

Gib parliamentarians participate in Westminster seminar

By Chronicle Staff
6th December 2019

Two members of the Gibraltar Parliament together with the clerk to the Parliament have recently returned from attending the 68th Westminster Seminar.

Vijay Dayarnani, the Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, Together Gibraltar MP Marlene Hassan Nahon and Paul Martinez joined delegates from all regions of the Commonwealth to take part in the weeklong knowledge sharing programme.

The seminar, which was held in London from 25 – 29 November, explored the various aspects of parliamentary democracy, including the role of a parliamentarian in the Commonwealth.

The Seminar also touched on current events in the UK looking at how these have impacted on the work of parliamentarians, and included a visit to the historic Guildhall for a day focussed on local governance structures.

Mr Dayarnani said: “I have been delighted to form part of the Gibraltar Delegation that attended the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association 68th Westminster Seminar.
It was a good opportunity to network and share ideas with other Parliamentarians and clerks of the Commonwealth. We are an integral part of the CPA family and I am very happy to have been part of promoting Gibraltar further.”

Ms Hassan Nahon said: “Last week’s seminar in Westminster on ‘Effective Parliaments’ was a very worthwhile experience for me as an MP. We got the chance to exchange ideas with leading parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth as well as with experts in the fields of communications, media and policy making in the UK.”

“Anything that enhances MPs skills and abilities to be more effective in our jobs as parliamentarians is a worthy exercise and I believe we have gained many skills which will prove fruitful in Parliament, as well as the valuable connections we have made across the commonwealth at this vital moment in our history, where we need to be looking at these countries for future relations.”

