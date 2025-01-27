Gib records third warmest January day on record
The maximum temperature on Wednesday last week hit 22.6° Celsius, making it the third-warmest January day on record, according to the Gibraltar Met Office. The temperature was close to the all-time highest maximum temperature ever recorded in January, which was 24° Celsius in 1982. The second warmest January day was recorded in 1953 when temperatures...
