Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib records third warmest January day on record

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Peralta
27th January 2025

The maximum temperature on Wednesday last week hit 22.6° Celsius, making it the third-warmest January day on record, according to the Gibraltar Met Office. The temperature was close to the all-time highest maximum temperature ever recorded in January, which was 24° Celsius in 1982. The second warmest January day was recorded in 1953 when temperatures...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP launches investigation after drone forces plane to divert

Sun 19th Jan, 2025

Brexit

Treaty negotiators have resolved ‘seemingly insurmountable problems’ but ‘we’re not there yet’, CM says

Fri 24th Jan, 2025

Local News

CIAP ceases trading, leaving frustrated customers

Thu 16th Jan, 2025

Local News

GHA investigates false negative smear tests

Mon 20th Jan, 2025

Local News

Governor and CM reject claims they crossed border ‘without proper authorisation’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Opposition puts spotlight on need for ‘proper planning’

27th January 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Five years on, Covid memories fade

25th January 2025

Local News
Five years today, Gibraltar prepped for a pandemic

25th January 2025

Brexit
Treaty negotiators have resolved ‘seemingly insurmountable problems’ but ‘we’re not there yet’, CM says

24th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025